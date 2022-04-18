Ajax’s technical manager Gerry Hamstra has said they are doing everything they can to convince Manchester United managerial target Erik ten Hag to stay at the club

Ten Hag is close to finalising a deal to move to United, with sources telling ESPN that official confirmation of the Dutchman’s appointment could come as early as the end of April.

Hamstra, who is the highest technical manager at Ajax after Marc Overmars resigned earlier this year, said that the club is now preparing both for him staying and leaving.

“There is interest for Erik ten Hag, that is normal. He has done fantastic,” Hamstra said ahead of Ajax’s 2-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Cup final.

