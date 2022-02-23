Benfica interim coach Nelson Verissimo said on Tuesday that he believes Ajax are “one of the best teams in Europe” ahead of the two sides’ Champions League last-16 first leg in Lisbon.

The Portuguese giants welcome the Dutch champions to the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday, looking to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2016.

But Ajax won all six of their group games and only Bayern Munich had scored more goals in this season’s competition heading into the knockout stages.

