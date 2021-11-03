Ajax came from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 and qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League Wednesday, but the hosts were left fuming after Mats Hummels was controversially sent off in the first half.

In a tense reprise of Ajax’s thumping 4-0 win in Amsterdam two weeks previously, Dortmund held an unlikely lead almost 40 minutes before Dusan Tadic, Sebastien Haller and Davy Klaassen turned the game to send Ajax into the next round.

Dortmund were furious at English referee Michael Oliver’s decision to send off Hummels in the first half, which they insisted was too harsh.

