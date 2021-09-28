Forget Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, the real star of the opening round of games in this season’s Champions League was Sebastien Haller, who scored four times for Ajax in their 5-1 thumping of Sporting in Portugal.

It was a remarkable Champions League debut for the 27-year-old Ivory Coast striker, the first player to score four goals in his maiden appearance in European football’s flagship club competition since Marco van Basten for AC Milan against IFK Goteburg in 1992.

“I remember when Marco van Basten did it, and he is one of the greatest players in the history of the game,” said Ajax coach Erik ten Hag.

