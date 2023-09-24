The Dutch ‘Klassieker’ between bitter rivals Ajax and Feyenoord was abandoned Sunday after several flares were thrown on the pitch, with Feyenoord 3-0 ahead ten minutes into the second half.

The match had already been suspended twice during the first half, once for flares on pitch, the other time after a cup was lobbed from the stands.

A double from Santiago Gimenez and one from Igor Paixao had given the team from Rotterdam an unprecedented first-half lead at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

TV images showed three flares burning on the pitch with smoke from other flares pouring from the notorious south stands of the arena, where the hardcore “F-side” fans sit.

According to Dutch media reports, police used horses and fired tear gas to disperse fans from outside the stadium. Images on social media showed fans attacking the entrance to the stadium.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta Sports website...