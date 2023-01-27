Manchester City struck first blood against Arsenal as Nathan Ake’s goal earned Pep Guardiola’s men a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win on Friday.

The sides will meet twice more in the next three months in the Premier League with the title on the line.

Arsenal hold a five-point lead over the defending champions at the top of the table, but fell to their first defeat since November at the Etihad.

Mikel Arteta may regret making six changes as the Gunners lacked their usual spark in the final third with Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli among those left on the bench.

But Martinelli’s replacement, Leandro Trossard, did make a positive impression on his full debut.

