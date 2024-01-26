Manchester City moved into the FA Cup fifth round in dramatic fashion as Nathan Ake’s controversial late goal clinched the holders’ 1-0 win against Tottenham on Friday.

As the football world digested the stunning news that Jurgen Klopp will step down as Liverpool boss at the end of this season, the club who might benefit most from his exit finally ended their wait for a first victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

City had lost all five of their previous visits to Tottenham’s plush arena without scoring a goal since the stadium opened in April 2019.

But Dutch defender Ake ensured City would leave north London on a high at last when he stabbed home with just two minutes left in the fourth round clash.

