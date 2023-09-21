Bundee Aki said it would be “a huge honour” to win his 50th cap for Ireland on Saturday when he lines up for the eagerly-awaited Rugby World Cup Pool B match between the Six Nations Grand Slam winners and defending champions South Africa.

The 33-year-old New Zealand-born centre has been in outstanding form in Ireland’s first two games, scoring four tries and being named man of the match in the 59-16 victory over Tonga last Saturday.

“It is a huge occasion,” said Aki.

“Within myself and my family it is a huge honour to put the jersey on 50 times, I do not take it lightly.”

Aki said when he first arrived in Ireland to play for Connacht he would never have dreamed of the landmark.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com