MOSTA 2

Akinbule 16, 78

BALZAN 1

Mijic 2

MOSTA

M. Jovicic-6, R. Briffa-6, W. Donkin-6 (67’ J. Nsumoh), C. Failla-5.5, T. Farrugia-6, I. Doric-6.5, M. Hetemaj-5.5, R. Morisco-6, Z. Brincat-5.5 (67’ G. Sciberras), S. Akinbule-6.5 (85’ L. Riascos), J. Ekani-6.

BALZAN

V. Vranes-5.5, A. Loof-5.5, S. Arab-6, M. Grima-5.5 (80’ S. Cipriott), M. Djuric-6 (80’ A. Andrejic), P. Fenech-6 (89’ P. Mota), A. Paixao-6, M. Johnson-5.5, M. Zlatkovic-6 (80’ G. Camilleri), M. Mijic-6.5, B. Kaljevic-6 (89’ N. Frendo).

Referee: Matthew De Gabriele.

Yellow cards: I. Doric, T. Farrugia, P. Fenech, S. Akinbule.

BOV Player of the Match: Sunday Akinbule (Mosta).

Mosta registered their first win as they survived an early scare to turn defeat into victory, beating Balzan 2-1.

It was by far the best performance by Joe Grech’s side this season and although Balzan had their fair share of scoring opportunities, Mosta made the most of the chances they created to take home the three points.

The Blues went close after just one minute with a Clayton Failla header off a cross by Jonas Rodriguez Ekani from the right but goalkeeper Vukasin Vranes performed a good save.

However, Balzan took the lead a minute later when off an assist by Alex da Paixao Alves from the left, Milos Mijic tapped the ball home.

