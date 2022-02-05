MOSTA 1

Akinbule 35

SANTA LUCIA 0

Mosta

I. Akpan-6, R. Briffa-7 (80 G. Sciberras), G. Acheampong-6 (80 R. Da Silva), C. Failla-6.5, J. Bezzina (4 Y. Loen-6), B. Diarra-6, T. Farrugia-6, D. Antwi-5.5 (64 W. Donkin-5.5), R. Morisco-6.5, S. Akinbule-6.5, R. Ekani-6

Santa Lucia

J. Haber-5, A. Prates-5, J. Pisani-6 (84 J. Carbone), N Pulis-5.5, V.Plut-5.5, A. da Silva Souza-4, D. Valpoort-5 (70 G. Conti), V. Filho-5, J, Zerafa-5 (54 K. Xuereb-5), D. Xuereb-5, L. Fonesca-5 (46 J. Tanti-5)

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards: Filho, Ekani, Pisani, Zerafa, Soares, Prates, Conti, Farrugia.

BOV player of the match: Roderick Briffa (Mosta).

A solitary goal from Sunday Akinbule earned Mosta their second consecutive victory. The Nigerian striker put Mosta ahead with a crisp finish after latching onto Dennis Antwi’s perfect pass.

It was a deserved win for the Blues, who enjoyed the better chances and dominated possession.

Mario Muscat was forced into his first substitution after only four minutes as Johann Bezzina succumbed to injury.

He was replaced by Youri Loen, who took over Bezzina’s roaming duties behind the attacking duo Akinbule and Dennis Antwi.

