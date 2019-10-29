Malta A.I. & Blockchain summit has announced that Akon, hip-hop superstar and one of Africa’s most renowned philanthropists, will give a performance at the AIBC Summit closing night.

The singer has also accepted a speaker slot at the crypto and blockchain focused show in November. He will be speaking about his Akoin token and how he hopes the blockchain-based cryptocurrency can empower young entrepreneurs in Africa to strengthen the continent’s rising economies and support the development of sustainable communities.

Akon’s vision for Africa is already under way, with first steps taken in Senegal’s capital city Dakar, where Senegalese President Macky Sall has gifted him 2000 acres to establish an Afrofuturistic city.

“The whole idea with the city is to create a renewable city,” he explained. “Crypto is the money spent in the city, all digital. All renewable energy; no gas, no nothing. And clearly, we’ll create platforms of all of today’s newest technologies embedded within the city itself.”

Through the artist’s Akoin Foundation, inspired entrepreneurs will develop future-forward businesses and promote innovation, economic stability, and growth across Africa, as well as in the wider world. Through the Akoin ecosystem of crypto-based DApps and apps, rising entrepreneurs can learn, earn, spend and save; and have more transparency and security within these daily economic building activities, including civil engagement.

“I think banking systems can definitely benefit from blockchain, but the voting system will probably be the number one system for the technology,” Akon explained. “The good thing about blockchain is it leaves a footprint, You can’t do anything without it being open for everyone to see it - it opens the road to transparency.”

Eman Pulis, founder and CEO of Malta A.I. & Blockchain Summit, added: “With a vision so clearly in line with the best hopes for the blockchain world, Akon is sure to be a huge draw for the conference audience at November’s Malta AIBC. We’re excited to work with him in using blockchain to make the world a better place for everyone.”

Correction October 30: A previous version incorrectly stated that Akon would perform at SiGMA.