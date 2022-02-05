African champions Al Ahly of Egypt will play Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras for a place in the Club World Cup final after defeating Monterrey 1-0 on Saturday.

Defender Mohamed Hany drilled in the winning goal on 53 minutes for an Al Ahly side missing a number of players who are part of the Egypt squad through to Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final.

Al Ahly advance to the semi-finals against Brazilian club Palmeiras next week, leaving Monterrey to contest the fifth-place play-off.

