Bahia, the restaurant with one Michelin star, has now been open for just over 100 days at Corinthia Palace in Balzan.

“Without the commitment and effort of such a great team of people, this project would have never seen the light of day”, Colin Ciantar, owner of Bahia, said.

The restaurant on the first floor of the villa, a listed building at Corinthia Palace, has been transformed into the journey of an orange with each space representing the seed, growth, blossom and harvest.

“We have worked relentlessly to create a space that is comfortable for our guests and extremely functional for our staff. Today we feel we are in a position to give our guests a more complete experience. This elates us since the latter has always been one of our core values,” Ciantar continued.

One of the dessert options at Bahia.

As summer approaches, Bahia is also looking forward to the prospect of entertaining guests outdoors, on two beautiful terraces overlooking San Anton Gardens.

“This is a big change from our little courtyard in Lija, and the team is excited to have the opportunity to serve guests outdoors, since it is fully aware of the preference for dining al fresco during the summer season,” Ciantar added.

“Our two orange trees, Chloe and Jade are eager to find themselves on these terraces accompanying guests who will continue experiencing the opportunity to choose their food from the past, present or the future. Each of these menus is inspired by some of the foundations of Maltese culinary heritage, and our guests have received each of these menus really well.”

Alexandra Pisani, Corinthia Palace general manager, said: “As we look ahead to the new chapter and 60th anniversary of Corinthia Palace, having Bahia as our Michelin-starred partner, cele­brates another important milestone for us. The imaginative Maltese dining menus and the redesign of the space into an upscale restaurant presents guests with a unique culinary experience.

“Corinthia Palace remains the quintessential address for travellers looking to experience the real Malta, in the heart of Malta.”

More information on Bahia may be found at www.bahia.com.mt and about Corinthia Palace is available at www.corinthia.com/palace.