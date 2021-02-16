Defender David Alaba confirmed Tuesday he will leave Bayern Munich after 13 years at the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, but refused to name his next destination.

“I made the decision to do something new after this season and leave the club,” the 28-year-old Austrian international said in a press conference in Munich.

“That wasn’t an easy decision. I’ve been here for 13 years and the club is very close to my heart,” he said.

Alaba joined Bayern’s academy in 2008, made his Bundesliga debut in March 2010 and has so far won 26 trophies with the club.

However, he refused to confirm rumours he will join Spanish giants Barcelona. He has also been linked to Real Madrid and Manchester City.

“It’s no secret that my management is in contact with some clubs. The rest will be decided in the future,” he said.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta