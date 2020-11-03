David Alaba said Monday he was “hurt and disappointed” after learning that Bayern Munich had withdrawn a proposed contract extension following months of wrangling over a new deal.

“I was surprised, I learned about it through the press. It was obviously a very odd situation,” Alaba said at a news conference ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League game away to Salzburg.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer told German television on Sunday that Alaba’s agent Pini Zahavi had found the club’s most recent offer “unsatisfactory”.

As a result, he said “the club decided to finish the offer and to take it off the table –- that means there is no longer any offer.”

