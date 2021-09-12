GUDJA UNITED 2
Dudarev 14, Pankarican 54
SANTA LUCIA 2
Souza 45 pen, 80
GUDJA
G. Zammit, L. Beland Goyette, R. Soares, L. Cremona, F. Pankarican, G. Mensah, H. Vella, N. Tabone (45 L. Grech), M. Dias, I. Dudarev, T. Abdul (85 J. Dibola).
SANTA LUCIA
J. Archibald, A. Prates, J. Pisani, N. Pulis (68 K. Xuereb), P. Silva, V. Plut (68 G. Conti), A. Souza, F. Farias, V. Filho, J. Zerafa (76 J. Carbone), D. Xuereb.
Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann
Yellow cards: Prates, Dias, Pulis, Conti, Abdul, Cremona
BOV Player of the Match: Alan da Silva Souza (Sta Lucia FC).
Santa Lucia earned their third point thanks to a third consecutive draw as they held Gudja United in a 2-2 draw.
Gudja were chasing their first points after suffering back-to-back defeats but against Santa Lucia, they created the better chances and could have even taken home the three points. In fact, compared to the previous outings, Santa Lucia disappointed and it was Alan da Silva Souza who scored the goals which enabled them to retain their unbeaten record.
