MHA Handball Operations Director Alan Grima has been elected on the European Handball Federation Court of Handball during the 15th Ordinary EHF Congress.

The Congress which was originally planned to take place in Luxembourg is currently being held in Vienna, Austria, during this weekend under a strict health and safety protocol.

This is the first time that a Maltese representative got elected in any of the EHF commissions and boards.

