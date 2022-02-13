The Malta Amateur Dramatic Club will be taking on the infamous tale of World War II codebreaker Alan Turing in its latest production, Breaking the Code.

Based on the book Alan Turing: The Enigma by Andrew Hodges, Breaking the Code is a poignant and powerful drama written by the late English playwright and screenwriter Hugh Whitemore.

His best-known work, this exceptional biographical drama tells the story of the mathematician and eccentric genius Alan Turing, a man who broke more than one significant code in his lifetime.

Most famous for cracking the German Enigma code during World War II, which gave the allied forces unprecedented access to intelligence on German military manoeuvres, Turing broke a significant moral code of the time, too.

Living in England in the 1940s, when homosexuality was a criminal offence, Turing found himself put on trial for his refusal to adhere to the code of sexual discretion. Having confessed his sexuality to police, who were investigating a burglary at his home, Turing was charged with gross indecency for being in a relationship with another man.

Since his pivotal work during the war was classified as top secret for many years, no one knew how much was owed to Turing, and for many people at the time, he was merely viewed as an indecent criminal.

MADC will be lifting the curtain on this moving drama on February 25, with performances running up until March 13, at the Blue Box Theatre in Msida, part of M Space.

Directed by Stephen Oliver, the play stars Devin Kordt-Thomas as Alan Turing, Ed Thorpe as Detective Mick Ross, Kyle Borg as Turing’s childhood friend Christopher Morcom, and Isabel Warrington as Turing’s mother Sara, surrounded by a strong supporting cast.

“I am pleased that the MADC is presenting the fascinating story of Alan Turing, whose brilliance directly affected the course of the second World War,” says MADC artistic director Marylu Coppini.

“This touching personal story will undoubtedly resonate with audiences, many of whom remain fascinated with the era.”

“Alan Turing deserves to be much more widely known,” admits the play’s director, Stephen Oliver.

“Breaking the Code sheds light on the life of this exceptional man, the birth of computer science and on the stark ramifications of a homosexual lifestyle in the 1940s. It is also a very well-written and entertaining play, with a great balance of drama and light-hearted moments.”

Breaking the Code will run on February 25-27 and March 4-6, 11-13 at 7.30pm at Blue Box Theatre, MSpace. The theatre is restricting seating to ensure a COVID-secure experience. To book tickets, visit: www.bluebox.com.mt.