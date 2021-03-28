Lifts must be equipped with a fully functional emergency alarm system before being made available for use by passengers.

The emergency alarm system should allow permanent contact with the rescue service in case passengers are trapped inside the lift. This is clearly stipulated in the Lifts Regulations 2016 as follows:

“Lifts must be fitted with two-way means of communication allowing permanent contact with a rescue service”.

This entails the installation of an emergency alarm system in accordance with lifts standard EN 81-28, thus ensuring a two-way voice communication allowing permanent contact with a rescue service.

The installer is responsible to make available a lift with a functional alarm system such that the responsible person/administrator would not be required to purchase additional hardware for the alarm system to operate.

The responsible person/administrator must also ensure that the remote alarm system (two-way voice communication) always remains functional.

This means that, unless otherwise agreed in the sales contract, the lift’s owner/administrator/responsible person must pay for the telecommunication service, as otherwise the lift would be without an alarm system and cannot be used.

The alarm system must be able to simulate an automatic alarm test at least once every three days in order to ensure the availability/reliability of the system.

Emergency electrical power supply

The lift alarm system should be connected to a one-hour battery backup to be able to operate in case of power failure.

Any alarm system should not be impeded or rendered inoperable even in cases of electrical power supply switching off or power supply failure.

Information to be provided with lift

The installer should inform the owner of the installation about the following:

• the need for the owner of the installation to ensure that the lift is connected to a rescue service;

• the information to be passed over to the rescue service;

• the need to keep the alarm equipment in working condition at all times to provide two-way communication with a rescue service;

• periodic checking of the voice response coming from the rescue service, by using the alarm initiation device(s) (manual test);

• information for use of alarm systems, e.g. pressing the button more than three times to initiate the alarm;

• the minimum maintenance requirements for the system;

• information about how to change dialling parameters, such as telephone numbers where they are included in the alarm equipment;

• periodic checks;

• automatic tests;

• information about failure of the alarm system and to immediately contact the rescue service.

This information was provided by Mark Formosa, engineer, Regulatory Affairs Directorate, MCCAA.

Odette Vella, Director, Information and Research Directorate