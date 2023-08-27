A rat “invasion” is wreaking havoc in the countryside across the island, with farmers despairing as they throw away whole fields worth of gnawed crops or, in many instances, just the remaining stalks.

Some are finding irrigation systems damaged by the pests while others have noticed the rodents nibbling at seeds or seedlings they would have just sown.

Farmers who sustained damage to their crops and farming equipment told Times of Malta the “alarming invasion” could be a direct result of lack of pest control by the authorities over a number of years.

While they do have their own means of pest control – including the use of poison similar to that used by the authorities – their singular efforts do not seem to have any impact on the rats.

One Mellieħa farmer said he has lost 90 per cent of his pumpkin crops and will have to replace parts of the irrigation system. He has noticed lack of pest control by the authorities for at least five years, leading to an “explosion of rats this year”.

No corn on the cob… farmers despair at the damage sustained to their crops.

Another farmer toiling fields in Binġemma said he has never seen so many mice in his life: “if you come to Binġemma you’ll see bales of wheat walking around.”

Farmers in Luqa had a similar story: “not even our cats can keep up with them, they are big and there are many of them.”

In Żebbuġ, farmers found “a total mess”, with irrigation pipes, pumpkins and tomatoes “looking like a sieve”.

Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi and Times of Malta are aware of sightings across other parts of the island, including Żabbar, Marsascala, Qrendi, Gudja, Ta’ Bordin (Żebbuġ), Fomm ir-Riħ, Ħax-Xluq and Wied il-Ħesri, in Siġġiewi, Attard, Rabat, including Tal-Virtu, Ġnien is-Sultan and Fiddien areas, Mġarr, including tas-Santi, tal-Abatija and Binġemma, Buqana, Għajn Riħana and also towards Salina (Burmarrad), Xifer il-Kief (adjacent to the Victoria Lines), Miżieb, Bidnija, San Pawl tal-Qliegha (Mosta), several parts of Mellieħa, including Triq il-Prajjet, Triq Wied tal-Irdum and Manikata.

Pumpkins are being eaten inside out by rodents on agricultural land.

Situation 'out of control'

Malcolm Borg, of Għaqda Bdiewa, said the situation is “out of control”, with damage to crops and irrigation systems becoming “unsustainable”.

Borg, who is also in charge of the MCAST Centre for Agriculture, Aquatics and Animal Sciences, said the population of rats has grown so much that any rat control by farmers is turning out to be futile.

Rats tend to turn to fields and fresh crops, especially in summer when natural resources elsewhere are scarce and farmers’ fields would be the only source of food and water for them.

“In the past, the Environmental Health Department used to place rat poison in rubble walls on a frequent basis to control the rat population. Farmers used to also be asked to take sacks of animal feed with them to the department, where personnel would add poison to the feed for the farmers to scatter in their fields. As far as we know, both services have been stopped,” Borg said.

Asked whether poison might harm other wildlife, he said the population of rats was so much larger than other wildlife that the poison would be consumed very fast by the rats, decreasing the possibility of other wildlife coming across it.

A rats’ nest, one of many to be found in farmers’ fields and lands this year.

'Rats know no boundaries'

Farmers also told Times of Malta that when they remained uncontrolled, rats would themselves eat the eggs of other creatures, such as snakes and birds or even hoglets.

Borg added that an increase in abandoned fields or agricultural land for recreational purposes with no rat control provided increased undisturbed ground for nesting and feeding throughout the year. Then, when, in summer, the field they live in dries out completely, they turn to fields with crops.

“Rats know no boundaries and increase in populations in one area spill over to other areas,” he warned.

Comments from the health authorities did not address concerns specifically about rural areas. A spokesperson said EHD’s pest control unit operated a “rat-baiting” programme all year round.

The spokesperson said the authorities also addressed the rat infestation issue within the drainage systems: “regular treatments are conducted in manholes to control rat population within drainage systems, especially during periods of reduced water levels. In 2021 and 2022, 1,893 and 1,970 pest control treatments and investigations respectively were carried out. This year 1,512 treatments and investigations have been carried.”

The directorate acknowledged the farmers’ concern, the spokesperson said, adding that the EHD did not directly treat farmers’ lands. This was especially the case for animal farms, where proper placement of bait was essential to prevent harm to animals.