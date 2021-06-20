Jordi Alba admitted Spain’s players were “gutted” after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Poland but is backing them to deliver against Slovakia on Wednesday and reach the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Robert Lewandowski’s header cancelled out Alvaro Morata’s opener in Seville before Gerard Moreno missed a penalty as Spain had to settle for another disappointing draw in Group E.

“We lack a bit of luck,” said stand-in captain Alba. “We’re doing things well and we are going to turn things around, I am convinced of that.

“Nobody can question our effort. People can blame us all they want but the intensity, the motivation that this team has is unquestionable.

