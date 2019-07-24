MOSTA 1

Murga 17

BIRKIRKARA 1

Alba 72 pen.

Birkirkara’s wait for their first league win of the season continued yesterday when the Stripes needed a second-half penalty from Miguel Alba to rescue a point against Mosta at the Centenary Stadium.

For the umpteenth time this season, the Stripes fell behind to an early goal and despite dominating proceedings they struggled to create scoring chances for much of the first half.

After the break, they showed signs of improvement and inspired by the pacey Henrique Caio they laid siege to the Mosta goal but their forwards seem to have left their scoring boots in the dressing room after missing several chances.

In the end, they avoided defeat through Alba’s penalty conversion but surely coach Andre Paus must have expected more from a team replete with talent who has only two points to show after four outings.

Birkirkara coach Andre Paus handed a first start to Brazilian striker Luis Edison, aka Tarabai, as he effected three changes from the team that drew 3-3 against Balzan last week. Tarabai started ahead of Michael Mifsud while Roderick Briffa was preferred to Maurizio Vella. Kurt Zammit started at right back ahead of Isaac Ntow.

Mark Miller, the Mosta coach, brought in Leonardo Villarreal at the expense of Mamadou Yallow who was not included in the 18-man squad.

Mosta started brightly and after five minutes Mathias Muchardi came close twice to give his team the lead.

After four minutes, the Argentine latched onto Duane Bonnici’s cross but with only Andrew Hogg to beat he diverted the ball wide.

Two minutes later, Muchardi hit a thumping drive from the edge of the area that was pushed away by the Birkirkara goalkeeper.

Birkirkara finally threatened on 16 minutes when Caio Henrique was put clear by Ryan Fenech but was denied by Andreas Vella, the Mosta goalkeeper.

But it was Mosta who struck after 17 minutes. Akeem Roach lifted the ball into the path of Edin Murga who hit a downward volley that flew past Hogg.

Birkirkara tried to step up their game but struggled to find any gaps in the solid Mosta rearguard.

In fact they had to wait until eight minutes from the break for a shot on target but Miguel Alba’s low drive was easily blocked by Vella.

The Stripes made their intentions clear after the break when inside the first minute Caio wriggled his way past two defenders but his low shot finished just wide.

They had an even better chance on 49 minutes when the Mosta defence failed to clear Alba’s cross with the ball falling to Federico Falcone but the Argentine was denied by Vella.

On the hour, Paus looked to add more speed to his team’s attack when he withdrew the subdued Tarabai and roped in Vella.

On 63 minutes, Kurt Zammit found Roderick Briffa at the far post but the veteran midfielder headed over.

Three minutes later, Birkirkara demanded a penalty when Caio fell under the challenge of Villarreal but the referee waved play on.

Birkirkara finally drew level on 71 minutes when substitute Zachary Brincat fouled Kurt Zammit inside the area and from the spot the Argentine drilled the ball past Vella.

Mosta finally threatened on 78 minutes when Muchardi eluded two defenders but his low shot was blocked by Hogg.

They had an even bigger chance three minutes later when Murga played in Brincat who turned past Hogg but his shot was cleared of the line by Cain Attard.

Birkirkara could have won it late on when substitute Michael Mifsud powered his way into the area and served Falcone but the Argentine incredibly fired over in front of a gaping goal.