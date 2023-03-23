The Malta U-19’s launched their double-header against Albania with a 2-0 defeat at the Gozo Stadium.

Led by Toze Mendes, the Maltese selection is preparing for this summer’s home European Championships which will be held in July.

Albania, whose squad was composed by players on books of Milan, Udinese, Panathinaikos, QPR, Brescia and Genoa, scored a goal in each half to secure the victory.

