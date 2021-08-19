Valletta FC are currently giving a trial to Albanian defender Elmir Lekaj, the Times of Malta can confirm.
The 21-year-old is currently in Malta and training with the former Malta champions with a view of being offered a contract.
Elmaj has been training under the watchful eyes of coach Jose Antonio Cardoso Mendes who is keen to see whether the Albanian U-20 international has the qualities to form part of his squad.
