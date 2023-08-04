The province of Alberta withdrew its support for a possible bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games on Thursday, ending the chance of bringing the multi-sport event back to Canada.

Minister of Tourism and Sport Joseph Schow said in a statement that hosting the Games, which typically attract more than 4,000 athletes from the 54 nations of the Commonwealth, was not in line with the interests of Alberta taxpayers.

Schow said that according to current bid estimates hosting the event “could result in a cost of up to CAN$2.68 billion (US$2.01 billion).

