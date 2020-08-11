Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said Tuesday he is “cautiously optimistic” of keeping David Alaba but is braced to lose Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara once the Champions League finishes in Lisbon.

Having routed Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate in the last 16 following Saturday’s 4-1 win in Munich in the return leg, Bayern face Barcelona in the quarter-finals on Friday in a clash of European heavyweights.

