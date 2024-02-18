Carlos Alcaraz admitted to being “far from my true level” in a defeat to Nicolas Jarry at the semi-finals of the ATP Buenos Aires tournament on Saturday.

The defending champion’s surprise straight-sets loss to the Chilean came in the Spaniard’s first tournament since he lost in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz had been hoping to reach his first final since falling to Novak Djokovic at the Cincinnati Masters in August, and to clinch a first title since Wimbledon last July.

“It’s a difficult defeat for me,” Alcaraz said after the 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 loss.

“It really hurts. There are lots of things to improve. I played good tennis but I am far from my true level.”

