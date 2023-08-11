Carlos Alcaraz passed a tiebreak test on Thursday as the top seed squeezed into the Toronto Masters quarter-finals with a 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/3) victory over Hubert Hurkacz.

World number one Alcaraz was only just able to extend his win streak to 14 matches as he fended off a third-set offensive from his 15th-seeded Polish opponent.

Alcaraz needed five match points to advance over Hurkacz and flirted with disaster as he let a 5-2 lead in the final set slip into a second consecutive tiebreak.

“I was in trouble serving for the match - I don’t know how I won,” he said after winning his 19th Masters 1000 match from 21 played this season.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com