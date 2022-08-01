Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz climbed another place to number 4 in the ATP world ranking on Monday, just behind his legendary compatriot Rafael Nadal.

In spite of losing in three sets on Sunday to Jannik Sinner on the clay final in Umag, where he was defending champion, 19-year-old Alcaraz leapfrogs the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas who slips back to fifth.

Sinner remains 10th in the rankings which are still dominated by the Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Novak Djokovic moved up one place to sixth while Cameron Norrie also edged up one slot to 12th.

French Open champion Iga Swiatek remained firmly at the head of the WTA rankings released on Monday, in spite of her shock exit in her home Poland Open last week.

Swiatek had not lost on clay in over a year before going down 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 to the French player Caroline Garcia in the quarter-finals in Warsaw.

