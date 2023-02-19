World number two Carlos Alcaraz, who missed four months with injuries, cruised into the final of his comeback event on Saturday at the ATP Argentina Open.

The 19-year-old Spaniard who captured last year’s US Open title dispatched compatriot Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 6-2 in 77 minutes to book a Sunday championship date with Britain’s Cameron Norrie.

Top seed Alcaraz is playing in his first tournament since last year’s Paris Masters after suffering an abdominal tear and in January said he would miss the Australian Open with a right hamstring injury.

Just reaching the clay-court championship match against second-seeded Norrie has great meaning for Alcaraz.

