World number one Carlos Alcaraz swatted aside Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets on Thursday to reach the Paris Masters quarter-finals, while Lorenzo Musetti dumped out third seed Casper Ruud.
The Spanish teenager, hoping to win a third Masters title of the year after previous successes in Miami and Madrid, saw off former world number three Dimitrov 6-1, 6-3 in 72 minutes.
Alcaraz will be confirmed as the year-end world number one before the ATP Finals in Turin later this month if he lifts the trophy this weekend in the French capital.
Click here for full story.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us