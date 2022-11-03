World number one Carlos Alcaraz swatted aside Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets on Thursday to reach the Paris Masters quarter-finals, while Lorenzo Musetti dumped out third seed Casper Ruud.

The Spanish teenager, hoping to win a third Masters title of the year after previous successes in Miami and Madrid, saw off former world number three Dimitrov 6-1, 6-3 in 72 minutes.

Alcaraz will be confirmed as the year-end world number one before the ATP Finals in Turin later this month if he lifts the trophy this weekend in the French capital.

Click here for full story.