Carlos Alcaraz saved a match point on the way to a three-set victory over Hubert Hurkacz Saturday as he lined up title clash with Novak Djokovic at the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

World number one Alcaraz held on for a 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 victory over Hurkacz, rallying to beat the big-serving Pole for the second time in as many weeks.

World number two Djokovic beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 to reach the final, which will be a repeat of last month’s epic Wimbledon final won by Alcaraz.

Alcaraz has won two of three career meetings with Djokovic, but the Serb was looking forward to their first hard court clash.

