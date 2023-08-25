Novak Djokovic makes a long-awaited return to the US Open next week looking to reclaim the title and world number one ranking from defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The 36-year-old Serbian superstar was barred from entry to the United States for much of the past two years after his refusal to comply with a Covid-19 vaccination mandate.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles title winner could only watch from afar last year as Spanish star Alcaraz was crowned as the new King of New York with his maiden triumph at a tennis major.

Since that breakthrough victory, Alcaraz and Djokovic have developed the sport’s most compelling new rivalry, pushing each other to the limit in an epic five-set Wimbledon final last month that ended with Alcaraz triumphing 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

