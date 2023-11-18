Carlos Alcaraz is dreaming of victory at the ATP Finals after setting up a semi-final showdown with Novak Djokovic with Friday’s 6-4, 6-4 win over Daniil Medvedev.

Alcaraz came into his debut Finals appearance struggling with form and injury but has warmed up as the tournament has progressed and is now a serious threat in the semis, which features the world’s four top-ranked players.

“Well, it’s just two matches, but at the same time it’s too far away. I have Novak in the semifinal. If I win that match, I have a really tough final,” Alcaraz told reporters.

“I’m dreaming about winning this tournament. Why not? But I have to play my best first in the semi-final.”

World number two Alcaraz needed to win to ensure a spot in the last four, and he did just that in impressive fashion, cruising to a victory against Medvedev who had looked hugely impressive in his previous two victories in Turin.

