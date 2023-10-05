Shanghai Masters top seed Carlos Alcaraz said Thursday he was ready for the tournament and would change what he did wrong in Beijing, where he crashed out of the China Open this week.

The world number two said he had been “out of my mind” during his semi-final match against Jannik Sinner in the Chinese capital, which the Italian won 7-6 (7/4), 6-1.

Asked on Thursday how he would avoid cracking under pressure again in Shanghai, where he is the favourite in Novak Djokovic’s absence, the 20-year-old said he had to “do my homework”.

“I have just one day to practise and then the tournament is going to start, but... I feel ready, and I’ll change what I did wrong in Beijing,” he told reporters at a press conference.

