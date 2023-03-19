Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev won’t be distracted by streaks, stats or even the lure of World No. 1 when they clash for the Indian Wells ATP Masters 1000 crown on Sunday.

Alcaraz, the 19-year-old Spaniard who became the youngest number one ever after his triumph at the US Open last year, can supplant Novak Djokovic and return to the summit with a third Masters 1000 title.

Medvedev, meanwhile, is riding a 19-match ATP win streak that saw him win three titles in three weeks at Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai.

Now that he’s in the title match in a two-week event, Medvedev is the first player since Andy Murray in 2016 to reach four finals in five weeks.

