World number one Carlos Alcaraz surged into the last 16 of the US Open on Saturday as second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka advanced safely in the women’s draw.

Alcaraz, looking to become the first man to successfully defend the title since Roger Federer in 2008, polished off British 26th seed Dan Evans 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in 3hr 11min.

It was another stylish victory for the 20-year-old Spaniard, who will face Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi in the fourth round on Monday.

The Spaniard kept Evans on the back foot with his booming forehand while delighting the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd with several of his signature forehand drop shots.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...