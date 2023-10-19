Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz said Thursday he will skip next week's ATP event in Basel after picking up back and foot injuries.

"Unfortunately I will not be able to play in Basel this year," the 20-year-old wrote on Instagram adding he still hopes to complete his season.

"I have a problem with the plantar fascia in my left foot and muscle fatigue in my lower back which need treatment so I can play the rest of the season.

"I hope to see you all soon."

World number two Alcaraz has played 72 matches on the ATP Tour this year, winning six titles, the most recent of which came at Wimbledon in July where he defeated Novak Djokovic in a five-set final.

He lost in the semi-finals of the US Open, made the last-four in Beijing before going out of the Shanghai Masters last week in the last 16.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com