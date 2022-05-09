Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz rose three places to sixth in the men’s ATP rankings following his victory in the Madrid Open on Sunday.

The 19-year-old’s 6-3, 6-1 trouncing of Germany’s Alexander Zverev in Madrid was his fourth title of the year and rubber-stamped his chances of lifting his first Grand Slam in the upcoming French Open.

He had beaten his compatriot Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on the way to the final.

