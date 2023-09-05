Carlos Alcaraz surged into the quarter-finals of the US Open on Monday as upsets dominated the women’s draw with Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula becoming the latest highly-ranked players to go crashing out.

Defending champion Alcaraz, who has only dropped one set on his journey into the last eight, produced a dominant display to overwhelm Italian world No.61 Matteo Arnaldi, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in 1hr 57min.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz is bidding to become the first man since Roger Federer in 2008 to successfully defend the US Open after winning the title for the first time last year.

Alcaraz is due to face Germany’s Alexander Zverev who outlasted Italy’s sixth seed Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller - 6-4 3-6 6-2 4-6 6-3.

