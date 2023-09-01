World number one Carlos Alcaraz edged closer to a US Open rematch with Italy’s Jannik Sinner on Thursday as Grand Slam winners Aryna Sabalenka and Marketa Vondrousova booked their places in the third round.

Defending champion Alcaraz eased into a last 32 meeting with Britain’s Dan Evans after dispatching South Africa’s Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) in 2hr 28min on the Arthur Ashe Stadium showcourt.

It means Alcaraz is just two wins away from a potential quarter-final collision with Italian sixth seed Sinner, who continued his serene progress through the draw with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 defeat of compatriot Lorenzo Sonego.

Last year, Alcaraz and Sinner produced an epic five-set quarter-final classic that was not completed until 2.50am local time – the latest ever finish in US Open history.

