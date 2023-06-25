Carlos Alcaraz will return to world number one after beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to win his first title on grass at Queen's Club.

The Spaniard's fifth title of the season moves him back ahead of 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic at the top of the rankings.

"It means a lot to have my name on the trophy," said Alcaraz after joining the likes of Rafael Nadal, Pete Sampras and John McEnroe as former winners at Queen's.

"It's special for me to play here. So many legends have won here so to see my name on the trophy surrounded by the great champions for me is amazing."

