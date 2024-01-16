Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek powered into the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday as Germany’s Alexander Zverev put aside legal worries at home to progress.

World number two Alcaraz was electric under the lights on Rod Laver Arena, demolishing French veteran Richard Gasquet 7-6 (7/5), 6-1, 6-2 in his first competitive match of the year.

The Spaniard, gunning to unseat 10-time champion Novak Djokovic from the world number one spot, was tested in a tight first set but then moved through the gears, showcasing his full range of shot-making.

Alcaraz, who will next face Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego, said it was good to be back in Melbourne, where he has not been beyond the third round in his previous two visits.

