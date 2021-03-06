Alcohol, wine and concrete paving blocks are all up for grabs when the Customs Department holds its latest sale by tender later this month.

Available for purchase or removal are:

• 99 lots of assorted alcoholic products;

• 27 lots of assorted wine products;

• Five lots of miscellaneous goods (household goods, beauty products, electronic goods, clothing and car parts)

• One lot of concrete paving blocks

One lot of paving blocks up for tender. Photo: Malta Customs

Sealed bids can be submitted to the department’s director-general between Monday, March 8 and Thursday, March 11 between 8am to 12pm and from 1pm to 4pm, and on Friday, March 12 from 8am to 12pm.

Bids can be submitted at the Auctions Section, Newport Bonded Stores, Marsa, where interested parties can also view lots, collect tender forms or obtain further information.