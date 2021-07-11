Young people’s health and well-being is an important issue, and alcohol use among young people has been widely discussed in terms of its associated physical, psychological and social harms. Such consequences may be seen immediately, through increased risk of violence, accidents and injuries, and unprotected sex, or they may manifest later in adolescence or adulthood.

A number of national and international policies and laws aim to reduce alcohol use and risky alcohol consumption patterns among youth, including the National Alcohol Policy. So how do we know about the extent and nature of alcohol use among young people, and what do we know?

The most comprehensive data on alcohol consumption among young people in Malta and across Europe comes from the European School Survey Project on Alcohol and Other Drugs (ESPAD). ESPAD is an international study coordinated at national level by the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS). The first ESPAD study was conducted in 1995 and has been repeated every four years since then. In 2019, anonymous data was collected using a questionnaire from over 3,000 15- to 16-year-old students attending state, church and independent schools in Malta and Gozo.

The results of the ESPAD study show that alcohol consumption remains the most widely consumed substance both in Malta and across Europe, with a positive downward trend in alcohol consumption in recent years. In Malta, the percentage of students reporting alcohol use in their lifetime has decreased from a high of 94 per cent in 1999 to a low of 82 per cent in 2019.

Similar patterns were observed for alcohol consumption within that last month with a decrease from 75 per cent (1999) to 48 per cent (2019). Encouragingly, rates of risky drinking, namely heavy episodic drinking and drunkenness, have also shifted downward, with reported rates reaching lows of 40 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively, in the month preceding the 2019 study.

Eight-five per cent of students reported that it would be easy for them to obtain alcohol

Interestingly, boys and girls had similar prevalence rates for alcohol use and heavy episodic drinking in 2019. Girls were more likely than boys to report having drunk alcohol in their lifetime (36 vs 29 per cent) and in the last 12 months (28 vs 23 per cent). This follows the greater decline in intoxication rates among boys compared to girls between 2011 and 2015.

Even though alcohol consumption and risky drinking behaviours have decreased in the studied group, they are still relatively high. Alcoholic beverages are perceived as easy to obtain. Eight-five per cent of students reported that it would be easy for them to obtain alcohol. The places where students in Malta most frequently reported having drunk during the last day of drinking were at home (21 per cent), in a bar or pub (19 per cent) and in a disco (14 per cent). This accessibility contributes to the high prevalence of alcohol consumption.

Locally, it is illegal to serve, sell or supply alcohol to anyone under the age of 17 and it is illegal for those under 17 to drink, be in possession of, or attempt to obtain alcohol in public places. Despite this, a large percentage of students, all aged between 15 and 16, reported having bought alcohol from a shop for their own consumption (30 per cent) and consumed alcohol on the premises, i.e. in a pub, bar, każin, restaurant or disco (42 per cent), in the 30 days prior to the study.

An interesting finding in relation to drinking motives shows that in the 12 months prior to the study, alcohol was mostly or always consumed by students to improve positive mood and for social stimulation. Sixteen per cent reported consuming alcohol because it was fun, 15 per cent to enjoy a party and 13 per cent to enhance parties and celebrations. Fewer students drank to get along or to conform.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact in many areas of life. It has also probably had short-term effects on alcohol consumption among 15- to 16-year-olds and longer-term effects which are yet to be seen.

Despite the decline in youth alcohol use observed in the recent ESPAD study, further work is needed. FSWS will continue to monitor the situation and continue to provide a range of prevention and treatment services.

If you or someone you know is in need of support due to alcohol or other substance use, you can call Supportline 179. For more information about the ESPAD study and a copy of the national report (Arpa & Borg, 2020), visit fsws.gov.mt.

Sharon Arpa is the manager of the research team at the Foundation for Social Welfare Services. She is the principal investigator for ESPAD in Malta and a member of the international ESPAD Steering Committee.