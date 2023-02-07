Salem Al-Dawsari scored two penalties as Al Hilal beat Flamengo 3-2 on Tuesday to reach this weekend’s Club World Cup final in Morocco.

The Saudis on Saturday will play the winner of Wednesday’s other semi-final between European champions Real Madrid and Egypt’s Al Ahly.

Al-Dawsari’s first spot-kick came in the fourth minute after Luciano Vietto was felled by Flamengo right-back Matheuzinho.

The Saudi Arabia forward became the first player to score against the same opponents in two editions of the Club World Cup after also netting against the Brazilians in 2019.

The teams were level a quarter of an hour later as striker Pedro side-footed his effort first time past 36-year-old Abdullah Al Muaiouf.

