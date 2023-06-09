Aldrin Cassar has been elected Athletics Malta president for the next twelve months after an Extraordinary General Meeting held at the Head Office of the Association at the Matthew Micallef St John Stadium in Marsa.

Cassar, who for the past two years served as Secretary General of Athletics Malta was uncontested for the election, but asked the Council members for a vote confirming his appointment. A unanimous vote confirmed him to the new post.

