After the best part of 40 years at the helm of the AMSM Group, the distribution organisation of fast moving consumer goods to the grocery and foodservice sectors, Alec A. Mizzi has relinquished the post of CEO and moved to a new position of executive chairman where he will continue to be involved at a strategic level. He will now increase his focus on his other role as Alf. Mizzi & Sons Group chairman and CEO.

The new CEO of the AMSM Group is Steve Apap Bologna, who joined as sales and brands manager in 1992, was promoted to senior sales manager in 2001 and became chief officer in 2006. He is a veteran within the Group, thereby ensuring continuity.

From left: Incoming CEO Steve Apap Bologna with outgoing CEO Alec A. Mizzi.

Commenting on this after a company-wide announcement, Mizzi said: “I consider it important that I move on, as part of our rejuvenation process. I’m proud of what we have achieved over the past four decades, taking us into the pre-eminent role of leading distributors in the FMCG sector, by a long shot, with an incredible range of brands, and now with a presence in Cyprus too. I know that Steve will carry the baton with drive, determination and enthusiasm."

Also commenting after his new position was announced, Apap Bologna added: “I am honoured to have been appointed CEO and board director. I will strive to retain the same high standards of professionalism, business ethics and ambition. It will be business as usual.”