VALLETTA 14

ENKA 10

(3-3, 4-2, 3-3, 4-2)

Alec Fenech turned out to be the unexpected hero, when he sent Valletta, alias Malta, into the second round of the LEN Challenger Cup in the most dramatic fashion at the National Pool in Tal-Qroqq.

The Neptunes player showed off his considerable skill, nerves of steel and arguably a little foolishness when 74 seconds from time, he steered the ball into the net from the tightest of angles.

The match table officials were not entirely sure whether the diagonal shot that Fenech had just curled so magnificently had delivered Valletta into the second round of the LEN Challenger Cup, an historic feat for Maltese waterpolo.

It was the Hungarian great, triple Olympic champion Tamas Molnar, who acted as LEN delegate during the tournament, who confirmed Valletta’s place in round two with the tightest goal difference: EVK Zaibas +1, Valletta 0 and Enka -1.

