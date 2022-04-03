Spain’s Aleix Espargaro delivered a first ever MotoGP pole position for Aprilia at the Argentina Grand Prix on Saturday as racing finally got under way after a delay in delivering equipment had placed a question mark over the third round of the world championship.

The 32-year-old Espargaro edged out compatriot Jorge Martin on a Ducati-Pramac bike with Italian Luca Marini of Valentino Rossi’s Ducati-VR46 team filling out the front row for Sunday’s race.

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo of France on a Yamaha will start on the second row after qualifying in sixth place but with Pol Espargaro of Honda and Maverick Vinales on the second factory Aprilia ahead of him in fourth and fifth places.

